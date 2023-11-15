Malaysia Edition: Anwar focuses on geopolitics | Mahathir goes on old foe Khairy’s podcast

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
The continuing war in Gaza has sparked not just anti-Israel sentiment in the Muslim world, but also feelings against its staunch ally the United States.
This has been so in South-east Asia’s Muslim majority nations, especially Malaysia where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been extremely conspicuous about his strident support for Palestine.
Datuk Seri Anwar’s focus on geopolitics comes at a time when his grip on power has strengthened after four opposition MPs declared their backing for his leadership – albeit in exchange for constituency allocations. That is a far cry from earlier this year when speculation swirled about defections going in the other direction potentially toppling his administration.
One such lawmaker who left the government bench recently is Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who was last week found guilty of graft charges and became the first MP to be handed a sentence that includes whipping.
Meanwhile, former premier Mahathir Mohamad was a surprise guest on former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s podcast, with the old foes offering differing accounts of their past clashes.
Washington faces risks in S-E Asia as Gaza war stirs anti-US sentiments
This raises questions as to whether governments with Muslim majorities will be under pressure to play to the gallery.
Malaysians see lower profits, cut travelling, amid weaker ringgit
The government has no plans to peg the ringgit to the US dollar, and an economist said the worst may be over.
Malaysia speculates on future of political star Syed Saddiq after shocking corruption verdict
Stateless kids may lose rights under planned changes to Malaysia’s citizenship law
Under one such amendment, abandoned babies and children will no longer be entitled to automatic citizenship.
Malaysia’s DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng launches legal action against opposition MP for false claims
MP Siti Mastura alleged that several DAP leaders were related to Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and former communist leader Chin Peng.
Watermelon emojis flood social media in Indonesia, Malaysia in show of support for Palestinians
Calls for boycott rise as consumers become upset about international chains’ alleged support for Israel.
Malaysian ex-cop convicted of 2006 murder of Mongolian model freed in Australia
He was released from a Sydney detention centre, but the Australian government would not be able to deport him due to Malaysia’s death penalty.