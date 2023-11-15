Malaysia Edition: Anwar focuses on geopolitics | Mahathir goes on old foe Khairy’s podcast

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The continuing war in Gaza has sparked not just anti-Israel sentiment in the Muslim world, but also feelings against its staunch ally the United States.

This has been so in South-east Asia’s Muslim majority nations, especially Malaysia where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been extremely conspicuous about his strident support for Palestine.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s focus on geopolitics comes at a time when his grip on power has strengthened after four opposition MPs declared their backing for his leadership – albeit in exchange for constituency allocations. That is a far cry from earlier this year when speculation swirled about defections going in the other direction potentially toppling his administration.

One such lawmaker who left the government bench recently is Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who was last week found guilty of graft charges and became the first MP to be handed a sentence that includes whipping.

Meanwhile, former premier Mahathir Mohamad was a surprise guest on former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s podcast, with the old foes offering differing accounts of their past clashes.

