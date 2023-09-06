Malaysia Edition: Anwar draws heat for Zahid’s discharge | Partisan lines harden

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

After five years of repeatedly delayed hearings on dozens of graft charges, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi’s court trials have finally come to an end.

But the controversy over Monday’s court decision to discharge Datuk Seri Zahid continues. It was the state prosecutors who had applied to withdraw the case, raising fierce criticism and claims that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government had politically interfered in the proceedings because it involved Mr Zahid, chief of the Umno party which is a key government ally.

How this issue will impact the electorate will be quickly tested at two by-elections in Johor this weekend.

Political temperatures remain elevated since the state elections in August, with both government and opposition supporters calling for boycotts and other discriminatory practices against each other as well as against those from states governed by their rivals.

