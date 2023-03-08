Malaysia Edition: Anwar administration's first 100 days | Good news for durian lovers

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Reality is starting to bite as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration passed the 100-day mark last weekend, after a bright start.

Despite unveiling the country's largest ever budget last month, there is still widespread pessimism in the marketplace.

Concerns are also growing over whether parties in Datuk Seri Anwar's unity government will perform credibly at the six state elections expected by August involving half of Malaysia’s electorate.

A long bout of flooding in Johor which has seen over 40,000 forced to evacuate their homes is also becoming a stern test of whether the new government can tackle longstanding issues better than its predecessors.

Climate change and resultant unpredictable weather patterns are wreaking havoc in food supply chain, impacting countries like Singapore.

But on a more positive note, if you’re a durian lover, more and better quality fruits are expected to be found in Malaysia including Johor, thanks to Japanese interest and investments.

