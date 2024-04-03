Malaysia Edition: ‘Allah’ socks controversy a key test on Anwar’s govt | Armed Israeli man sparks speculation of spying

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

The “Allah” socks controversy just won’t go away, and is swiftly becoming a key test for whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called unity government can live up to its name. This week, a third KK Mart store was the target of a firebomb. It took place in Sarawak, the eastern state that has long boasted greater inter-ethnic harmony.

This comes amid another controversial issue: a proposed Bill to tighten the criteria for obtaining citizenship in Malaysia. Disagreement within Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition as well as attacks from activists who have long backed the reformist leader forced a deferment of the constitutional amendment, which critics say is regressive and will leave thousands stateless.

How the government – which includes Malay Muslim party Umno and Sarawak’s ruling coalition – handles Malay nationalist sentiment on these issues may hold the key to its longevity as patience wears thin among various parties who all feel they have compromised too much.

This week also saw the arrest of an Israeli man in possession of six guns and 200 rounds of ammunition, sparking rumours and speculation of an espionage operation given Mr Anwar’s strident support for Palestine amid the prolonged conflict in Gaza. However, there has so far been no evidence to substantiate such claims and the police have refrained from framing the case as such.

