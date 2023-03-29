Malaysia Edition: A second 'green wave'? | Restoring KLIA's shine

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia’s politicians usually hold fire during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan but the sniping has carried on this year, ahead of crucial polls in six states that are expected to be held by August.

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari, who is hoping to secure another term leading Malaysia’s richest state, believes that the vote will be a “litmus test” for the Pakatan Harapan-led ruling alliance that installed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister four months ago.

Key rival Perikatan Nasional is looking to capture Selangor in the polls as part of a second so-called “green wave”, referring to the stunning performance by its Islamist partner Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) at the November general election where PAS swept a-third of Parliamentary seats and became the largest party in the federal legislature.

Meanwhile PM Anwar’s shine has started to fade, after an apparent snub from Saudi Arabia, as well as disappointment at home over stalling democratic reforms

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments. And thank you for reading The Straits Times.