Covid-19

Malaysia easing movement restrictions

  • Published
    35 min ago

Malaysia is lifting the movement control order imposed in the economic powerhouses of Selangor, Johor, Penang and the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, as daily cases tapered down and the country's vaccination drive hit the first week. 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 03, 2021, with the headline 'Malaysia easing movement restrictions'. Subscribe
Topics: 