Malaysia eases rules for CNY festivities

Health experts in Malaysia are not expecting a surge in coronavirus cases with Chinese New Year just around the corner and Hari Raya in May because most adults in the country are fully vaccinated.

House visits and family reunion dinners will be allowed during CNY this year, the National Unity Ministry said yesterday.

However, "no open houses can be held. Chinese New Year receptions can be held but by invitation only", National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique said at a news conference.

Open houses often involve a constant stream of visitors, including the public, while house visits are closed-door and for invited guests only.

Under movement curbs last year, CNY reunion dinners in the country were limited to 15 people within a 10km radius.

This year, house visits will be allowed throughout the festive celebrations between Jan 31 and Feb 15, and there are no travel curbs.

Datuk Halimah did not state the maximum number of attendees for reunion dinners, but said that such gatherings usually involve immediate family members and close relatives.

Celebrations on Chap Goh Meh or the 15th day of Chinese New Year will be allowed at non-Muslim houses of worship.

Lion and dragon dance performances will be allowed.

Malaysian Chinese Association president Wee Ka Siong said his party would hold a closed-door reception instead of its usual open house.

A number of states across the country are also taking precautions.

In Sarawak, reunion dinners are allowed for immediate family members, but open houses, house-to-house visits and lion dances are barred.

The state government in Penang is cancelling the chief minister's Chinese New Year open house for the second year running.

Professor Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud, chairman of Malaysia's Covid-19 Epidemiological Analysis and Strategies Task Force, told The Straits Times that a spike in Covid-19 cases will depend largely on how well people follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during events such as family gatherings and prayers.

"There will always be a risk of spread during Chinese New Year, but this time around, compared with last year, most adults would have been vaccinated and hopefully some adults would have had their booster jabs.

"Residents need to somehow make sure that congestion does not happen when many guests arrive together, that ventilation is optimal, and guests are reminded to practise mask-wearing and physical distancing even though it involves family members and close friends."

Turning to Hari Raya, he said a rapid roll-out of booster jabs, to cover 80 per cent of the population by end-February, was crucial to prepare for an Omicron-fuelled outbreak.

Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar, director of the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre at Universiti Malaya, also did not expect a spike following the two festivals, largely because 98 per cent of adults, and 78.6 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"But it doesn't mean it will not happen," he told ST.

Architect Coe Seng, 40, is among those remaining cautious about celebrating the new year.

She said she would be having a reunion dinner with only her immediate family.

She has been carrying out weekly self-tests on her family members as a precautionary measure since returning to the office on Jan 3.

"I will not allow visitors to my house. I just want to protect my family and others.

"I miss my friends and relatives, but we need to be socially responsible," she told ST.

The Health Ministry said there were 3,229 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, with 98.8 per cent of those infected showing no or mild symptoms.