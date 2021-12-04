Malaysia detects first Omicron case;VTL scheme to continue

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant but its health minister said the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme with Singapore will continue.

The variant was identified in a 19-year-old woman who had arrived from South Africa via Singapore on Nov 19, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday.

She is a student at a private university in Ipoh, Perak, and has completed her Covid-19 vaccination, he said. The student was quarantined for 10 days before being released on Nov 29.

Authorities had re-tested positive samples after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Omicron as a variant of concern on Nov 24, Mr Khairy said.

Five other people who shared a vehicle with the woman prior to her quarantine all tested negative.

"It's important to note that this case came in to Malaysia on Nov 19 before South Africa reported the first case to the World Health Organisation," he said.

"After we found out about Omicron we went back to do genomic tests on all positive cases from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport between Nov 11 and 28. That's how we detected the case."

Authorities, however, have asked the student along with eight close contacts to undergo further testing after her earlier test samples were confirmed to be the new variant, Mr Khairy added.

Neighbouring Singapore's Ministry of Health said yesterday in response to media queries that the traveller had arrived in Changi Airport from Johannesburg via Singapore Airlines Flight SQ479 on Nov 19. She remained in the transit holding area until she left for Malaysia on the same day.

The ministry added that 15 passengers on board her flight had been identified as her close contacts, but none entered Singapore with contact tracing underway.

This week, Malaysia temporarily banned the entry of travellers from eight southern African countries that have detected the variant or are considered high-risk.

Malaysia and Singapore on Monday opened land and air vaccinated travel lanes, and plan to further reopen their borders as daily infections decline.

Malaysia will maintain its travel lane with Singapore for now, Mr Khairy said. "I've spoken to my Singapore counterpart this morning... and we reaffirmed that the VTL will continue. We will continue to update each other on a daily basis and coordinate our response accordingly."

He reiterated that Malaysia would immediately impose further restrictions, including additional tests for vaccinated travellers from Singapore, who are allowed to enter Malaysia without quarantine.

Mr Khairy had said on Wednesday that travellers who enter Malaysia via the VTL are required to take additional Covid-19 rapid tests on the third and seventh day after their arrival, the results of which would have to be reported through the MySejahtera app.

Johor public works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Solihan Badri said on Thursday that there were more travellers coming into Malaysia than those going into Singapore. The number of travellers crossing the Causeway has also steadily increased since Monday.

"On the first day of VTL-Land, the number of travellers arriving at Larkin Sentral Bus and Public Transportation Terminal here from Queen Street Terminal in Singapore was 953 people, which is 66 per cent out of the 1,440 quota.

"The number of travellers from Singapore continued to grow on the second day, with 1,037 or 72 per cent recorded. On Wednesday, the figure stood at 1,269 (88 per cent)," he said.

"For travellers using the VTL-Land from Malaysia to enter Singapore, the first day saw 220 people, which is 15 per cent of the quota.

"The second day saw 188 travellers (13 per cent) while on the third day, the figure rose to 291 travellers or 20 per cent," he added.

The initial stage of the land VTL is limited to bus transportation. Other modes of land transportation will be included in stages, with the daily quota of travellers to also be increased.

The initiative facilitates quarantine-free cross-border movement integrating health protocols, security and immigration clearance.

Travellers currently allowed to take part in the VTL are Malaysian and Singaporean citizens and permanent residents as well as holders of Malaysia and Singapore long-term passes.

