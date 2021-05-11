Malaysia declares third national lockdown to stem rise in cases

Malaysia will be imposing a nationwide movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow until early next month to stem the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a statement that the decision was taken by the National Security Council - the decision-making body on the pandemic - during a meeting chaired by him yesterday.

This is the third major lockdown since the onset of the pandemic in Malaysia, and will likely be the strictest since March last year, when much of the country's economy was shuttered.

Mr Muhyiddin said economic activities will continue throughout the country, but all social pursuits, events, dining-in at restaurants, as well as inter-district and inter-state travel are banned.

Travel across state and district lines is only allowed for work, emergencies, medical appointments, visiting of spouses and for vaccination appointments.

Only select outdoor exercises are allowed under the new order, which will last until June 7, Mr Muhyiddin said.

The announcement comes just ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be celebrated on Thursday at the end of the fasting month.

Malaysia's first lockdown to deal with Covid-19 lasted nearly two months - between March and May last year.

However, the country's early success in dealing with the pandemic was undone following the Sabah state legislative assembly elections in September. The campaign events sparked a new wave, which has continued persistently for nearly nine months.

Mr Muhyiddin imposed an MCO on much of the country between January and February this year after a reopening of the economy in December led to a surge in cases.

Infections had shown signs of easing since March, but spiked again in mid-April at the start of the Ramadan fasting month.

This followed the government's decision to allow the popular Ramadan food bazaars to operate again, after they were banned last year.

The government at the same time gave permission for nightly Ramadan prayer services and for restaurants - which usually shut at midnight - to remain open until 6am.

Active coronavirus cases had more than doubled in the past month, climbing from a low of 15,000 in early April to more than 37,396 as of yesterday.

The health authorities have also witnessed a new surge of hospitalisations as new variants of the virus were reported in Malaysia.

As of yesterday, there were 434 patients in intensive care units, with more than half of them requiring breathing support.

Malaysia on Sunday logged 26 deaths, its highest since the pandemic started.

The country recorded 3,807 new infections yesterday, bringing the cumulative total to 444,484. There were 17 more deaths, raising the total to 1,700.

This will be the second consecutive year that Malaysians will spend Hari Raya under Covid-19 movement curbs and travel bans.

Malaysia had initially hoped that its vaccination drive would halt the number of infections as it gradually began reopening the economy, but the surge in cases, coupled with a slow arrival of vaccines, has caused the government to implement another round of sweeping restrictions.