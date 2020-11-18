Malaysia declares state of emergency in a Sabah constituency to postpone by-election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Wednesday (Nov 18) proclaimed a declaration of emergency in the Sabah parliamentary constituency of Batu Sapi, to postpone a by-election due there next month and prevent a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date will be fixed for the by-election, which was to have been held on Dec 5.

"His Royal Majesty has assented to the proclamation of emergency for P185 Batu Sapi, Sabah, as a proactive step to curb the Covid-19 pandemic," said Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement.

The announcement was made after the King had an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss the issue.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin is scheduled to deliver a special address on the emergency declaration at 6.30pm.

