Malaysia de-registers main opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional as elections loom

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Perikatan Nasional’s dissolution would mean that its component parties cannot contest elections under a common banner.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia cancelled the registration of the country’s main opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Oct 20 amid a dispute between its key parties, dealing a blow to the bloc ahead of elections expected in coming months.

Malaysia’s Malacca state is due to hold a vote on Nov 14, in the latest test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following defeats in two other regional polls earlier in 2026. An early general election could also be triggered amid simmering tensions within Anwar’s multi-party ruling coalition.

But opposition group PN is facing growing rifts of its own between the conservative Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) – which has the most seats of any single party in Malaysia’s 222-member Parliament – and the Malay nationalist party Bersatu, with both vying for leadership of the coalition.

Bersatu, led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, had filed a complaint to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) alleging that it had been excluded from a PN supreme council meeting in July, describing it as a breach of the coalition’s constitution by rival grouping PAS.

ROS said in a statement on Oct 20 that it had received an unsatisfactory response from PN after warning in September that the bloc could face de-registration.

It said “the reasons given failed to refute the grounds for the cancellation of registration”.

PN’s dissolution would mean that its component parties, including several other smaller organisations aside from Bersatu and PAS, would not be able to contest the elections under a common banner.

PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also a PAS leader, said the coalition would file a legal challenge against the de-registration order.

“PN condemns this action as an attempt to... weaken political opponents ahead of the Malacca election,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

Premier Anwar leads a government consisting of several blocs, including his own Pakatan Harapan coalition as well as the Barisan Nasional, led by the once-dominant United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of jailed former premier Najib Razak.

Despite their federal partnership, Pakatan and Barisan remain rivals in some states, with the parties exploring different electoral strategies ahead of the next general election.

Barisan and the Islamist PAS have said they are discussing cooperation in the Malacca polls, an arrangement that could test the prospects of a broader electoral alliance, according to local media reports. REUTERS