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Malaysia Day events in Kuching to be held indoors on Sept 16

Haze shrouding the area around the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building in Kuching. The main Malaysia Day celebration will be moved to the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sept 16.

PUTRAJAYA – Haze in Sarawak’s Kuching and Serian districts will affect outdoor events planned for Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16, said Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said Malaysia’s Cabinet had noted that the haze situation in the two areas were concerning and that outdoor events could not proceed.

The main Malaysia Day celebration will be held indoors at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on the night of Sept 16, said Fahmi at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Sept 2.

Malaysia’s Cabinet also noted preparations by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) for cloud-seeding operations, particularly in Sarawak.

However, he said the operation was subject to advice and decisions by the Malaysian Meteorological Department based on the suitability of clouds.

He said several groups of clouds had been detected for the operation but were found to be unsuitable as wind movements had pushed them towards the South China Sea.

“As a result, if cloud seeding is carried out, rain will not fall in the areas where it is needed,” he said.

The operation would therefore depend on the Meteorological Department’s assessment of suitable cloud formations, he added.

Fahmi also said the Cabinet had shared its appreciation and congratulations to the team organising the National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

He said more than 100,000 people attended the celebration, while more than 10,000 participated as members of contingents or as part of performances.

He added that the programmes held alongside the main celebration also provided visitors to Putrajaya with a new and positive experience during Malaysia’s National Day. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK