Malaysia court's use of AI in sentencing raises fears for justice

BANGKOK • Few cases ruffle Mr Hamid Ismail after nearly two decades as a lawyer, but he was taken aback when a man he defended was sentenced with the help of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool in the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Mr Ismail knew courts in Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak were testing the AI tool for sentencing recommendations as part of a nationwide pilot, but was uneasy that the technology was being used before lawyers, judges and the public fully understood it.

There was no proper consultation on the technology's use, and it is not contemplated in the country's penal code, he said.

"Our Criminal Procedure Code does not provide for use of AI in the courts ... I think it's unconstitutional," said Mr Ismail, adding that the AI-recommended sentence for his client for a minor drug possession charge was too harsh.

The courts of Sabah and Sarawak piloted software developed by Sarawak Information Systems, a state government firm, which said at the time that it had held consultations during the process, and taken steps to address some of the concerns raised.

Worldwide, the use of AI in the criminal justice system is growing quickly, from the popular DoNotPay chatbot lawyer mobile app to robot judges in Estonia adjudicating small claims, to robot mediators in Canada and AI judges in Chinese courts.

The authorities say AI-based systems make sentencing more consistent and can clear case backlogs quickly and cheaply, helping all parties in legal cases avoid lengthy, expensive and stressful litigation.

More than a third of government respondents in a global survey last year by research firm Gartner indicated that they planned to increase investments in AI-powered systems including chatbots, facial recognition and data mining across sectors. This month, the Malaysian federal authorities aim to conclude their nationwide trial of the AI sentencing tools, which they have said "can improve the quality of judgment", though it is not entirely clear how they will be used in courts.

A spokesman for Malaysia's Chief Justice said the use of AI in courts was "still in the trial stage", declining further comment.

Critics warn AI risks entrenching and amplifying bias against minorities and marginalised groups, saying the technology lacks a judge's ability to weigh up individual circumstances, or adapt to changing social mores.

"In sentencing, judges don't just look at the facts of the case - they also consider mitigating factors, and use their discretion. But AI cannot use discretion," Mr Ismail told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Seeking to address concerns that its AI software might lead to bias in sentencing, Sarawak Information Systems said it had removed the "race" variable from the algorithm.

But while "such mitigating measures are valuable, they do not make the system perfect", said a 2020 report on the tool from the Khazanah Research Institute, a policy think-tank.

Mr Ismail appealed against his client's sentence recommendation by the AI tool, which the judge followed. But he said many lawyers would not mount a challenge - potentially condemning their clients to overly harsh sentences.

"The AI acts like a senior judge," Mr Ismail said. "Young magistrates may think it's the best decision, and accept it without question."

REUTERS