Malaysia cops say standing in a parking spot to 'reserve' it can lead to a $660 fine or jail time

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Motorists who attempt to "reserve" a parking spot by standing there can be fined up to RM2,000 (S$660) or be given six months jail time.

The Royal Malaysia Police on its Facebook page on Thursday (Sept 20) said that it is against the law to physically place oneself in a parking lot to prevent other vehicles from using it.

This is classified under the law as unlawful interference and importuning.

"Those who are on the road or at any parking spot (besides the authorities), with the intention of directing a driver to park or reserve a parking spot is deemed to have broken the law under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

"The penalty will increase for subsequent offences," read the post, adding that this problem did not only occur in Malaysia.

"However, it is an irresponsible thing to do and inconveniences others," it said.

Such cases have recently been making its rounds on social media.

Such acts often lead to untoward incidents, including arguments and squabbles.