Malaysia completes screening nearly 1.5m foreign workers

PETALING JAYA • Most documented foreign workers in four major economic sectors in Malaysia have been screened for Covid-19, the Human Resources Minister said as the March 31 deadline nears.

Adding to the news, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said there was also increasing compliance among the industry players to provide housing for their workers.

So far, nearly 1.5 million foreign workers had been screened, with the bulk of them - totalling 1.2 million - from the manufacturing, construction, plantation and agricultural sectors nationwide, he said.

As the services industry had just resumed operations, data from restaurants and hotels which employed foreign workers was still being compiled, he said.

Mr Saravanan said the Emergency Ordinance that was recently passed made it easier for the authorities to enter premises and conduct checks on foreign workers.

"From the data that the ministry has, the number of foreign workers screened to date stands at almost 1.5 million. The manufacturing, construction, plantation and agricultural sectors contributed to some of the biggest clusters," he said on Sunday.

The ministry had given employers an extension until March 31 to complete the Covid-19 screening of their foreign workers. Previously, they had until Feb 28, and failure to do so could result in not having their workers' passes renewed.

The Covid-19 screening programme for foreign workers was initially for six states under the red zone category, but it was extended to all states. From Feb 1, it became mandatory for all foreign workers to be screened for Covid-19 after large virus clusters emerged among foreign workers, mainly attributed to poor living conditions.

The screening programme was implemented by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) with the cooperation of private clinics, with Socso bearing the cost of the RTK Antigen test kits.

The Construction Industry Development Board set aside an allocation of RM7 million (S$2.3 million) to subsidise the screening of foreign workers registered with it.

Last May, the Malaysian Employers Federation estimated that the total number of foreign workers in the country at four million, with 2.3 million being legal.

Labour Department director-general Asri Ab Rahman said the compliance rate on providing proper housing for foreign workers had increased from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. Late last year, the ministry began enforcing the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446). Employers flouting regulations face fines of RM50,000 per worker.

Mr Asri said there was no deadline set yet on when the industry players must meet the housing requirements as the government was now in the "educating and advising" phase.

