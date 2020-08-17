Malaysian coast guards kill Vietnamese fisherman in South China Sea clash

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - The Malaysian coast guard shot dead a Vietnamese fisherman whose boat tried to ram a patrol vessel in the South China Sea, an official said on Monday (Aug 17).

The incident took place inside Malaysian waters, where local fisherman have complained in the past about Vietnamese fishing boats that damage their nets.

Coast guard chief Zubil Mat Som told AFP that two Vietnamese fishing boats had entered Malaysian waters some 80 nautical miles from Tok Bali, off the north-eastern state of Kelantan late on Sunday (Aug 16).

"The coast guard crew had earlier fired warning shots in the air but after they rammed and threw a bottle of petrol, my men had no choice but to open fire in self-defence," he said.

Mr Zubil alleged that the Vietnamese crew had thrown petrol and a tyre to try and set fire to the coast guard boat, which was damaged by the "aggressive ramming".

One Vietnamese fisherman suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after he was brought to shore.

"We are saddened by this deadly incident. But I can guarantee... my men took this action to protect their lives and to protect our national sovereignty," Mr Zubil added.

The Vietnamese boats with the remaining 20 crew members were towed to the coast guard jetty.

Parts of the South China Sea are subject to rival claims by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, while Beijing claims the entire waterway.

Related Story Indonesia says police foil bid to smuggle dead crew off Chinese ship

Related Story Malaysia issues rare rebuke against China over South China Sea

Related Story Will India revisit its stance on the South China Sea?

The rival claims to the sea, which straddles vital shipping lanes and covers rich fishing grounds, makes it a potential flashpoint for conflict.

China and Asean - of which four claimants are members - are currently in talks for a code of conduct in the area.

While not a claimant, the United States has been sending freedom of navigation patrols in international waters, but China has slammed these as interference in regional affairs.

In February, Kuala Lumpur sought to secure a deal with Hanoi to end alleged intrusions into Malaysian waters by Vietnamese vessels.