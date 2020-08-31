Malaysia bracing itself for Covid-19 imported infection surge as winter hits northern nations

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is bracing for a surge in cases of imported coronavirus infections as winter is set to hit northern countries in coming months.

The Health Ministry's director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said though Malaysia has the Covid-19 infections under control, there has been an increase in cases in countries where cold weather is setting in, such as India, South Korea, Japan, Spain and France.

"Our concern is that there would be an increase in cases during that period and due to this we have to make preparations," he told Bernama news agency, when met after attending the National Day 2020 celebrations on Monday (Aug 31).

Dr Noor Hisham said a mutation of the virus has also made it more infectious and urged Malaysians to strictly comply with healthcare protocols set by the government.

Malaysia on Sunday (Aug 30) reported 17 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,334.

Of the 17 new cases, 15 were imported cases while two were local infections.

The imported cases were Malaysians and foreigners entering the country from India, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The death toll in Malaysia rose to 126 with one new virus-related death.