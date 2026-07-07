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Malaysia braces itself for near-record heat of up to 40 deg C in 2027

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said the stronger El Nino phase is expected to peak between November 2026 and January 2027.

PUCHONG, Selangor – Malaysia may experience temperatures of up to 40 deg C in early 2027 as a forecast Super El Nino intensifies, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on July 7.

Deputy director-general of operations Ambun Dindang said the stronger El Nino phase is expected to peak between November 2026 and January 2027, with rainfall expected to decrease across most parts of the country.

“This is with northern and central parts of Peninsular Malaysia potentially recording temperatures of between 39 deg C and 40 deg C if conditions persist into early 2027 ,” he said during a media briefing on July 7 .

Drawing comparisons with the 1997 to 1998 extreme El Nino, he said South-east Asia experienced severe haze, water shortages and airport disruptions during the event, where Malaysia recorded its highest-ever temperature of 40.1 deg C in Cuping, Perlis, on April 9, 1998.

He said government agencies have begun preparations to mitigate risks posed by extreme weather, wildfires, water shortages, health issues, as well as education disruptions.

Ambun said MetMalaysia has intensified monitoring through monthly El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) updates, hot weather alerts and notifications to relevant agencies whenever an area records seven consecutive days without rain.

The department also uses the Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) and the Community Multiscale Air Quality (CMAQ) haze model to forecast fire and haze risks, while remaining prepared to support cloud seeding operations if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it has strengthened its operational readiness ahead of the expected extreme weather.

Division director Nordin Pauzi said the department has identified 183 hot spots nationwide where fires have occurred at least five times over the past three years, with 83 locations experiencing large-scale open burning incidents.

“Between 2022 and June 2026 , the states most affected were Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Sabah and Melaka,” he said.

In a separate press conference, Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said 200 operational vehicles will be deployed in July to boost monitoring and firefighting in response to potential fire outbreaks.

“The department is also expanding drone use for fire detection, with two new helicopters due between October and November,” he said.

“JBPM is coordinating with other agencies to secure water supplies, pumps and logistics for major fires.”

National Disaster Management Agency ( NADMA ) director‑general Meor Ismail Meor Akim, who organised the session, emphasised the need to act before the impacts of heat intensify.

“Our aim is to reduce risks and injuries, not to eliminate them entirely,” he said during his presentation.

“A whole‑of‑nation approach is crucial, with the media playing a role in avoiding unnecessary panic.

“ NADMA has already carried out 11 (rounds) of cloud‑seeding operations, involving 33 constituencies, focusing on reservoirs so that rainfall can serve as a measure during the upcoming heat.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK