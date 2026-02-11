Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia boy dies, two brothers in critical condition after mother allegedly gave them drugs

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The eldest son, aged 11, has died.

The eldest son, aged 11, has died. The two other sons, aged five and nine, were taken to a Malaysian hospital.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

KAJANG - A 35-year-old woman and her husband in Malaysia have been arrested after she allegedly gave her three sons a liquid form of methadone.

The eldest son, aged 11, has died. The two other, aged five and nine, were taken to Hospital Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Methadone is a synthetic opioid commonly used in drug substitution therapy.

The hospital said three boys were brought in at about 7.50am on Feb 11.

One was declared dead and the other two were admitted to the intensive care unit, where they remain in critical condition.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar confirmed the arrests.

“The victims’ parents, aged 35 and 44, have been arrested,” he said in a statement on Feb 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Two-year-old dies of heat exhaustion after being forgotten in car in Malaysia
5-year-old boy dies in Malaysia after choking on rambutan seed
See more on

Malaysia

Children and youth

Drug consumption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.