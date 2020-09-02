Malaysia bars entry to long-term pass holders from 3 nations

PUTRAJAYA • Long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from Monday, following a spike in Covid-19 cases in these countries, said Senior Minister (Defence cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

He said the move would help prevent imported cases from being spread across Malaysia.

Citizens from the three countries who will be affected include those holding permanent resident status, participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme, expatriates and professional visit pass holders. The ban would also include spouses of Malaysian citizens and students from the three nations.

Many of them were still allowed to travel into the country in the past few months despite tight restrictions on travel.

"The special Cabinet committee is aware of the sudden spike in Covid-19-positive cases in certain countries," Datuk Seri Ismail said.

"The meeting today decided to impose restrictions on citizens of India, Indonesia and the Philippines entering the country."

Mr Ismail said the government would also monitor the situation in other countries and did not rule out the possibility that the same restrictions might be imposed on citizens of other countries experiencing a spike in cases.

"We have asked the Health Ministry to make detailed planning on how Malaysia should face threats and challenges in view of the possibility of an increase in cases during winter. We have started tightening border controls by not allowing people from the three countries to enter," he said.

The government has raised its concern that countries that experience winter in the coming months would have more Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia on Monday reported six new coronavirus cases to bring the total to 9,340.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 stood at 127, with one more death recorded on Monday.

A total of 9,054 people have recovered.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK