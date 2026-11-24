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Malaysia arrests Singaporean fugitive wanted for corruption after 4 years on the run

He was believed to have offered bribes to Malaysian enforcement officers to refrain from taking action on his presence in the country without valid travel documents.

PUTRAJAYA – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has apprehended a Singaporean man who had been on the run for four years and was wanted by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

According to a source, the man, in his 30s and self-employed, was arrested at about 7pm on Nov 22 during a joint operation by MACC’s Intelligence Division and Johor MACC, in collaboration with the Immigration Department and the Border Control and Protection Agency in Johor.

Following this, the MACC, through international inter-agency cooperation involving the CPIB and the MACC’s Foreign Operations and Mutual Legal Assistance Division, handed the suspect over to the CPIB on Nov 23 at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is allegedly involved in a corruption case in Singapore and also entered Malaysia illegally.

“The suspect is also believed to have offered bribes to Malaysian enforcement officers to refrain from taking action on his presence in the country without valid travel documents,” the source said.

MACC chief commissioner Abdul Halim Aman confirmed the matter when contacted.

The Straits Times has contacted CPIB for more information. BERNAMA