Malaysia anti-graft body planning to charge two ex-military chiefs

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it is committed to firmly addressing all cases of corruption and abuse of power.

– Malaysia’s former Army chief, Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, and former Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar will be charged in court this week, says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC said it has obtained consent from the Attorney-General to charge three individuals – two top officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces and a civilian – following investigations.

“The individuals involved include the former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife, Salwani Anuar.

“They will be charged with four counts under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) at the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court on Jan 22,” the commission said in a statement on Jan 21.

It added that Mr Hafizuddeain would also be charged under two additional charges at the Shah Alam Special Corruption Court on Jan 23, while his wife would be charged under the same Act and Section at the Jertih Sessions Court, Terengganu, on Jan 26.

The MACC said that it would also charge the former Armed Forces chief on Jan 23 .

“Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar will be charged with two counts under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 following investigations into abuse of power and investigations involving the Armed Forces Welfare Fund, one count under Section 409 and one count under Section 165 of the Penal Code,” it said.

It also said that investigations into two other senior Armed Forces officers were in their final stage and that its investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor “in the near future”.

“The MACC reiterates its commitment to firmly, transparently and uncompromisingly addressing all cases of corruption and abuse of power, in line with the principles of the rule of law,” it said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK