Malaysia announces extension to defer loan payments to banks

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The government on Wednesday (July 29) announced that Malaysians who have lost their jobs or are unable to find jobs, will get further extensions to defer from paying up their banks loans.

And those who had salary cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to pay a smaller amount of their bank loans, depending on the severity of the pay cuts, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The targeted extensions for the moratorium on bank loans was much-awaited by Malaysians who have been badly affected by the pandemic that has thrown people out of work and many businesses shut.

The government in April implemented a six-month repayment moratorium to help the finances of Malaysian households.

The moratorium is to end on Sept 30 without the extensions annoounced on Wednesday.

Tan Sri Muyiddin said individuals who lost their jobs this year and still haven't gotten a new job can enjoy the moratorium for another three months, up to Dec 31.

"After three months, the moratorium period can be extended by the banks depending on the individual's situation," he said a televised address on Wednesday (July 29).

"For individuals who are employed but have had their wages cut, their monthly installments will be decreased in tandem with their pay cuts.

"For example, for housing and personal loans, the monthly install payments will be lowered in tandem with the salary decrease.

"This period will be for a period of at least six months and an extension can be given subjected to the individual's current salary."

The Premier also said that the banks had given their commitment in the form of several measures to assist borrowers, regardless of whether they were individuals or small and medium enterprises.

He said these measures were expected to benefit up to three million individuals and SMEs.

The measures include only paying the interest for a set time frame, extending the duration of the loan to reduce monthly repayments, and other forms of relief until the borrowers were financially stable.

"I hope this targeted moratorium and bank assistance extension will be able to ease the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 economic fallout, " he said.

PM Muhyiddin said according to the central bank, the moratorium had benefited more than seven million individuals, with repayments totalling RM38.3 billion (S$12.4 billion) up to July 20.

He added that 243,000 SMEs benefited from the moratorium with repayments worth RM20.7 billion during the same period.

Other countries that have introduced various forms of moratorium include Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, and the United States.