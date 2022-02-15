Malaysia and Brunei agree quarantine exemption pact

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Neighbours Malaysia and Brunei will waive a quarantine requirement on travel between the two countries for people vaccinated against Covid-19, Malaysia's Prime Minister said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will see the operation of four flights per week between Kuala Lumpur and Bandar Seri Begawan, Mr Ismail Sabri said in a statement.

"A VTL to allow movement over our land borders are also being considered by both countries," he said.

Malaysia has a similar arrangement with neighbouring Singapore.

Mr Ismail Sabri provided no start date for the VTL and said details were still being studied.

Both governments have also agreed to recognise each other's Covid-19 contact-tracing and information applications to facilitate travel, and to cooperate on research and development for Covid-19 vaccines, he added.

