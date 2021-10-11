Malaysia allows interstate, overseas travel for vaccinated

Malaysia will allow interstate and overseas travel from today for the 90 per cent of its adult population who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a national broadcast yesterday to mark the achievement of the immunisation target, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also vowed that the progressive relaxation of curbs will not be reversed even if there are spikes in cases.

"I want to assure everyone that businesses and livelihood will continue normally. Even if cases rise, we will only focus (restrictions) on specific areas. The reopening will continue even if there is a surge, but we can ensure there are no closures at all if we abide by the SOPs," he said.

Malaysians who are fully vaccinated, along with their children, will be allowed to travel domestically across the country.

Those who want to go overseas can do so. But a 14-day quarantine remains in force for anyone entering Malaysia. Previously, only those who had to go on essential trips, such as for work or studies, were permitted to do so through the MyTravelPass scheme.

While the resumption of travel once the adult vaccination rate hit 90 per cent had been promised by the government since last month, the Premier said borders were not yet opened to foreign tourists.

"Our gates are not yet open, except for emergencies, business and official purposes," said Datuk Seri Ismail, adding that the health ministry was assessing which nations would be safe before an announcement could be made soon.

Last Thursday, Mr Ismail said several factors would be considered before granting foreign travellers entry, namely the number of infections, the mortality rate and the level of recovery in their respective countries.

However, standard operating procedures such as physical distancing and wearing of masks would still be enforced.

Mr Ismail also encouraged travellers to self-test before their trips, although this is not mandatory.

While 90 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated, the figure for the entire population is just over 65 per cent. Malaysia began inoculating children aged 12 to 17 last month.

Malaysia launched a pilot travel bubble on Sept 16 for vaccinated tourists to enter Langkawi island, with only one infection reported among visitors so far.

Daily infections in Malaysia have dropped from a peak of 24,599 six weeks ago to four-digit figures this past week. Deaths reported daily have also fallen - from over 400 two months ago to a current average of around 100.

Mr Ismail said that while there were still thousands of new Covid-19 cases each day, most did not develop serious symptoms, showing that Malaysia is entering an endemic phase of the outbreak.