Malaysia allows 10% of workers under Covid-19 lockdown to work in office

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia will exempt as much as 10 per cent of workers in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, and the Selangor and Sabah states from its work-from-home order, Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement Wednesday (Oct 21).

The exemption covers those whose job scope involve accounting, finance, administration, law, planning and ICT.

These workers may only stay in their office from 10am to 2pm, three days a week. Employers must issue travel exemption letters for staff which fall under these categories.

Companies need not make applications for their staff.