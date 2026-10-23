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Malaysia Airports works with other agencies to curb wildlife smuggling

Malaysia Airports said additional screenings are carried out in coordination with other enforcement agencies.

PETALING JAYA – Security screenings, frontline monitoring and additional baggage checks on targeted flights are among the measures taken by Malaysia Airports to detect and prevent wildlife smuggling.

The additional screenings are carried out in coordination with other enforcement agencies, it said.

At Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), detection efforts by Aviation Security (Avsec) personnel and cooperation with enforcement agencies contributed to 20 wildlife-related interceptions in 2025, with another 15 recorded up to October in 2026.

“These include the interception of 4,386 pig-nosed turtles concealed in seven suitcases bound for Hanoi in 2025 through joint efforts by Avsec, and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

“A further 1,298 pig-nosed turtles were intercepted this year,” Malaysia Airports said in an e-mail reply.

For air cargo, the airport operator said responsibilities were shared among airlines, cargo operators and enforcement agencies.

“Malaysia Airports supports coordination within the airport environment, while shipment acceptance, cargo handling and regulatory clearance are undertaken by the respective operators and authorities,” it said.

Malaysia Airports noted that wildlife enforcement falls under the purview of Perhilitan, while Avsec personnel conduct security screenings to detect threats to civil aviation, including explosives, weapons and other dangerous items.

“Although the screening equipment is primarily designed for this purpose, any suspicious ­baggage contents identified ­during screening that indicate possible wildlife trafficking are referred to Perhilitan for further examination and action,” it said.

Since 2025, Malaysia Airports has also collaborated with Traffic South-East Asia to raise awareness of wildlife trafficking through sponsored training programmes for the airport community.

At KLIA, the Eyes at KUL: Enhancing Frontline Awareness Against Wildlife Trafficking ­initiative has reached about 200 personnel, including Avsec officers, ground handlers and airline ground staff.

“The sessions cover trafficking indicators, common concealment methods and reporting procedures.

“By equipping personnel involved in different stages of passenger and baggage processing to recognise warning signs and report concerns promptly, the initiative complements screening equipment and ­supports timely intervention by enforcement agencies,” it said.

Malaysia Airports added that strengthening frontline knowledge complemented screening technology by helping personnel identify suspicious activity and irregularities during daily operations and allowed them to refer concerns promptly to the relevant authorities.

The airport operator has also contributed resources to support enforcement capabilities.

“On June 14, 2024, we ­sponsored two Belgian Malinois dogs for Perhilitan to assist in detecting wildlife and wildlife products.

“These partnerships are ­intended to strengthen early identification and referral while supporting a coordinated response to traffickers’ changing concealment methods,” it said.

Malaysia Airports added that cases detected overseas underscored the importance of ­continued cooperation among airport operators, airlines and enforcement agencies, including sharing case findings to identify vulnerabilities and inform preventive measures. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK