Malaysia Airlines to resume flights to Saudi Arabia

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The Malaysian carrier advised passengers travelling to or from the two destinations to check their flight schedules.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia Airlines will resume scheduled flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah, Saudi Arabia, effective on Oct 18, following a comprehensive safety review and operational risk assessment.

The Malaysian carrier advised passengers travelling to or from the two destinations to check their flight schedules and ensure their contact details are updated via the My Booking feature on its website or mobile application.

“Passengers who made their bookings through third-party platforms or travel agents are advised to contact their respective booking providers directly regarding their travel arrangements,” it said in a statement on Oct 17.

Malaysia Airlines said customers requiring assistance could use the Live Chat feature on its website or contact its Global Contact Centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (international).

The airline also thanked passengers for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension of flights to the two destinations.

It said it would continue to closely monitor developments in the region, with the safety and security of passengers and crew remaining its highest priority. BERNAMA