Malaysia Airlines says reviewing order for 25 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia Airlines is reviewing its order for 25 Boeing 737 Max aircraft after recent crashes involving the model, the airline said on Friday (March 15).

In response to a Reuters query, Malaysia's national carrier said in an email it "had started its process of due diligence to ascertain future operations of the Boeing 737 Max in light of the recent incidents".

The airline said it is currently reviewing its overall 737 Max programme.

The financially troubled airline has orders for 25 737 Max jets, expected for delivery starting in 2020.