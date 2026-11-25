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The new planes are set to replace seven A350-900s in Malaysia Airlines’ fleet that will be roughly 13 to 15 years old when the first 787 delivery arrives in 2032.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, will buy 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, its chief executive said on Nov 25 , as it looks to replace ageing Airbus A350 widebody jets.

The Dreamliner would “offer capacity, flexibility, and efficiency required to support our long-term growth”, MAG President and CEO Nasaruddin A Bakar said at a ceremony to exchange documents.

The order includes an option to buy another six of the planes, he said.

Nasaruddin declined to disclose the value of the deal but said the firm was exploring several financing options, including an operating lease or a finance lease.

MAG said in a separate statement that the 787-10 aircraft, powered by GE Aerospace engines, were scheduled for delivery between 2032 and 2035.

New aircraft to replace ageing Airbus planes

The new planes are set to replace seven A350-900s in Malaysia Airlines’ fleet that will be roughly 13 to 15 years old when the first 787 delivery arrives in 2032, Nasaruddin said.

MAG chose the Dreamliner because it met the airline’s needs for its network planning, customer experience, engines and fuel efficiency, he said.

Malaysia said in 2025 that it would purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets with the option of buying 30 more, under a trade deal agreed between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump.

MAG expects to have a total of 129 aircraft in 2035, up from 101 currently, across its carriers, including budget airline Firefly and logistics arm MASKargo, Nasaruddin added.

The Dreamliners are expected to serve key international markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific, including London, Paris, Sydney and Tokyo, based on future network planning and operational requirements, MAG said.

MAG in 2026 cut about 6% of its capacity, or roughly 8,000 to 9,000 flights in 2026, to manage costs amid higher jet fuel prices stemming from the Middle East conflict.

It plans to increase capacity by about 8% in 2027 , Nasaruddin told Reuters earlier in November .

MAG placed the order a day after China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines had agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at a list price of about US$7.4 billion (S$9.5 billion), the largest Chinese airplane deal for the US planemaker in nearly a decade. REUTERS