Malaysia Airlines bullish on future but faces rising competition, fuel prices

Malaysia's national airline is optimistic it has turned a corner after a string of annual losses dating back to 2011, with earnings from core operations turning positive last year.

Thanks to higher passenger yields and a jump in cargo revenue, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, earned RM433 million (S$135 million) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2021, compared with a loss of RM1.761 billion the previous year. This reduced net losses by 60 per cent from 2020's RM4.1 billion.