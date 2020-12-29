Malaysia advises asymptomatic patients to self-isolate at home

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia is advising people who have tested positive for the coronavirus but have no Covid-19 symptoms to self-isolate at home first, as cases involving foreign workers are surging.

These asymptomatic patients should keep in contact with their district health offices, said the Health Ministry's director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

These patients may not be taken to hospitals immediately as the healthcare system is overloaded, Malay Mail online news reported him as saying yesterday. He said hospitals are currently at 59 per cent of their bed capacity.

Malaysia is grappling with logistical issues such as the ferrying of people to hospitals and a high number of foreign workers being tested and found to have Covid-19.

"We are talking about more than 1,000 cases a day. This is because of increased testing among foreign workers and, as expected, more cases being diagnosed," Dr Noor Hisham said, as quoted by Malay Mail. "Foreign workers have no place to be isolated in... We have thousands here."

Malaysia has stepped up the testing of foreign workers for Covid-19. Enforcement on the mandatory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers will start on Jan 1 for six high-risk states and federal territories, said Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan, The Star daily reported.

These states comprise Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah, along with the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, involving some 800,000 foreign workers.

Datuk Seri Saravanan said that as at Sunday, a total of 68,460 foreign workers had been screened, involving 2,385 employers, according to The Star.

The authorities have been checking intensely on foreign-worker accommodation in the last few weeks and issuing fines to companies, including glove makers, for housing the migrants in cramped and poor conditions that have partly caused the spread of Covid-19.

Malaysia last Saturday logged a record high number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2,335 infections. Kuala Lumpur made up the largest share - 31.2 per cent - of the new infections, with 728 cases. This was followed by Selangor with 710 cases and Johor with 412 cases.

The government yesterday extended the conditional movement control order for Selangor and Sabah as well as the federal territory of KL by two more weeks to Jan 14.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has doubled the number of beds at a government quarantine and treatment centre in Serdang, Selangor, to more than 6,000 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The capacity at the centre could be further raised to 10,000 beds if required, the ministry said.