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Malaysia admits to gaps in airport drug screening, will modernise security assets

Malaysia acknowledged that existing airport screening equipment may not be sufficient to detect increasingly sophisticated drug-smuggling methods.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia acknowledged that existing airport screening equipment may not be sufficient to detect increasingly sophisticated drug-smuggling methods, said its prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the facilities used older technology, while smugglers increasingly adopt new methods that help them evade detection.

“That is why new electronic equipment with advanced analytics capabilities is being provided to detect drugs, alongside K9 units, as the use of sniffer dogs can sometimes cause discomfort among certain passengers,” he said during Prime Minister’s Question Time on Nov 3.

“The newly acquired equipment was initially deployed only at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“But now that smugglers are aware of the security measures at KLIA, they are moving to other airports, including Penang, Alor Setar and Kota Bahru, particularly those handling international flights.”

In a supplementary question, Opposition Member of Parliament Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail asked if the government would introduce alternative screening methods to detect drugs at airports.

Anwar added that the equipment was now available at airports in Kota Bahru and Penang.

In response to a question from Oppposition MP Shahidan Kassim, who asked about measures to tighten security controls and address coordination weaknesses among enforcement agencies, Anwar said a joint action plan was drawn up in 2025 by the Home Ministry and the Transport Ministry.

He said 41 seizures involving contraband worth RM42.38 million (S$13.30 million) were recorded at the country’s entry points between August and October 2026 following the implementation of the plan.

“Meanwhile, 93 arrests were made in connection with attempted drug smuggling between January and October, with drugs worth RM202.7 million seized,” he said.

Separately, he said the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) enforcement recorded 44 seizure cases involving a total value of RM11.22 million.

Anwar said the government regarded smuggling as a serious national security issue, particularly breaches involving regulatory violations and the smuggling of drugs and firearms.

He said inspections were also being carried out on flights to destinations including Indonesia, London, Paris, Singapore, Kolkata, Delhi, Hong Kong, Doha and Auckland.

“These operations covered 3,637 flights and 19,721 flight crew members and a total of 438,000 pat-down checks were conducted on passengers,” he said.

Anwar said security infrastructure and assets also needed to be modernised.

“Recognising the limitations of existing equipment, CCTV systems and AI-powered analytics have been introduced, alongside the deployment of police and Customs Department at the baggage sorting areas.

“For now, we will continue taking action. These measures are not limited to ports or airports, as the source of such activities may sometimes lie elsewhere,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK