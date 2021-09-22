Malaysia achieves 80% full vaccination rate for adults

Malaysia has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population, and is set to inoculate teenagers as well as roll out booster shots to high-risk groups, ahead of its transition to an endemic Covid-19 phase next month.

It has also lifted more curbs and announced that a pilot plan to resume domestic travel will be expanded to include Genting Highlands, Melaka and Tioman island.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced on their respective Twitter accounts that the 80 per cent milestone was achieved at noon yesterday.

Mr Khairy added in his tweet that the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines Supply will now focus on tracking down the remaining 20 per cent of adults who are yet to be vaccinated.

Malaysia had planned to achieve 100 per cent adult vaccination by end-October. But the more transmissible Delta strain has forced the country to abandon the goal and shift towards an endemic phase of living with the virus and reopening the economy, while vaccinating as many people as possible.

The Ministry of Health's Covidnow website says 57.1 per cent of Malaysia's population had been fully vaccinated as at Monday.

The vaccination programme was first targeted at those aged 18 and above. The country started vaccinating kids aged between 12 and 17 this month, with an aim to have at least 60 per cent of adolescents partially vaccinated by early November. It is targeting to fully vaccinate all adolescents before schools reopen next year.

It will also start offering booster shots to front-liners and high-risk groups from the first week of October, following concerns that vaccine efficacy dwindles after several months - as seen in the highly vaccinated Sarawak state, the country's worst-hit region.

Malaysia recorded 15,759 cases yesterday, a slight increase from Monday's 14,345 cases. Overall infection numbers, however, have been showing signs of decline after an August peak when cases averaged over 20,000 a day.

The number of daily cases has been below the 20,000 mark for more than 10 days, while the country's R0 (R-naught) value - or the average number of new infections generated by each case - has now dropped to 0.93, a sign that the virus is slowing down.

Covid-19 deaths remain high, with 301 posted on Monday, although the health authorities said many cases were backlogged deaths and those who died without seeking medical treatment.

The weekly average of deaths due to Covid-19 is on the decline, the authorities said, standing at 108 cases on Monday

Malaysia, which aims to fully reopen its economy by the end of next month, yesterday announced more relaxation of Covid-19 curbs.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Hishamuddin Hussein said all restaurants and multipurpose stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to midnight, regardless of the recovery phase of the region where they are located.

States and territories are in various phases of the four-stage Covid-19 exit strategy, but as vaccination rates are ramped up, all are expected to be in the final phase four by the end of October.

Malaysia initiated its first domestic tourism bubble pilot project on Sept 16 - allowing fully vaccinated individuals to travel to the island of Langkawi for holidays. After a week, the project was declared a success by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, as pre-departure Covid-19 screenings showed single-digit positive test returns.

More than 10,000 people have visited Langkawi so far, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri revealed yesterday.

She said Genting Highlands, Melaka and Tioman island are set to reopen on Oct 1, under similar travel bubbles for the vaccinated.