The Malaysian government will table the new budget on Oct 7 - three weeks earlier - paving the way for a general election to be held in November, 10 months before it is due.

Several sources, including a minister, told The Straits Times that the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting yesterday morning.

This comes a d,ay ahead of a showdown Umno assembly where the ruling party is expected to press Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible.

SEE THE BIG STORY