Bill passed to curb MP defections

Malaysia's Parliament unanimously passed a bipartisan Bill yesterday in a bid to curb lawmaker defections that were a major cause of political instability.

All 209 MPs present in Parliament voted in favour of the Anti-Hopping Law, fulfilling the two-thirds majority needed to amend the Constitution.

The new law means a recall election or by-election will be triggered each time an MP quits a political party or switches parties. Lawmakers elected as independents will also lose their seats should they formally join any party.

The need for an anti-party hopping law surfaced following a series of MP defections, which notably led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government in 2020.

