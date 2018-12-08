Malays obsessed with blame game: Deputy King

MELAKA • The Malay community in Malaysia appears to be caught in a race to embarrass one another and is obsessed with the blame game which only reflects poorly on themselves, said Deputy King Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday.

He said the nation's current political culture has created a new obsession that is of a racist nature and promotes thinking that prioritises group loyalty over the importance of accepting the truth, and influences minds to give more importance to particular groups than the survival of the ummah (Muslims) in general.

Sultan Nazrin said this in his speech at the appointment of members of the Melaka Islamic Council and the Melaka Council of Syariah Court Judges and Registrars in Bandar Hilir yesterday.

He said the Malays now appear to be increasingly weak because they have lost the spirit of ukhuwah, or brotherhood. According to him, Malays are weak in character, sinking in the race for materialistic gain and increasingly intoxicated in the competition for power.

"Islam has built a Malay race that is disciplined, trustworthy, honest, noble and sincere. Islam has united the Malays by building a solid brotherhood, so much so the Malays are strongly united and emerged as a strong race but, today, the Malays seem to be getting weaker," he said.

Also present at the event were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Mohd Khalil Yaakob and state Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Referring to the writings of 14th-century Islamic scholar Ibnu Khaldun, Sultan Nazrin said the collapse of Islamic civilisation and government in North Africa and Andalusia was due to political rifts and power struggles. He said Ibnu Khaldun witnessed how the government would do anything to ensure it remained in power, including by manipulating the Islamic scholars.

"The scholars during the glorious era of Islam were honest, sincere. However, some... succumbed to the temptations of material wealth, position and title, changed and allowed themselves to be used for the personal interests of certain leaders," he added.

BERNAMA