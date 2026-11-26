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Power lines brought down by a collapsed tower as Sabah’s east coast suffered a major blackout on Nov 26. The blackout comes just over a year after a major power outage on Sept 13, 2025, affected nearly 230,000 consumers across Sabah’s east coast.

KOTA KINABALU – Sabah’s east coast has been hit by another major blackout, with widespread power disruptions stretching from Sandakan to Tawau on Nov 26 .

Sabah Electricity confirmed that the outage occurred following an incident involving its electricity transmission system at 6.04am.

“The operations room is being activated, and technical teams are working to restore electricity supply in Sandakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu in stages,” it said in a statement.

The utility company said the cause of the incident was still being investigated and apologised to consumers for the inconvenience caused.

It has yet to disclose the number of consumers affected or provide a timeline for full restoration.

The blackout comes just over a year after a major power outage on Sept 13, 2025, affected nearly 230,000 consumers across Sabah’s east coast when a landslide in Penampang brought down a transmission tower along the 275kV Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line.

It took four days for electricity supply to be fully restored across the region. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK