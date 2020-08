Malaysia's newest political party led by statesman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is facing an uphill battle in a by-election in a rural district in Perak state.

The Slim state constituency, about an hour's drive north of Kuala Lumpur, is an Umno stronghold, with the party working well with its partner, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), to canvass for votes on the ground.