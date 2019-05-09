Mahathir urges Malays to become stronger

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has urged the dominant Malay community to work hard and strengthen themselves to overcome their fears of being sidelined economically and politically.

In media interviews yesterday to mark the first year of his Pakatan Harapan government, the 93-year-old leader noted that the Malays formed the majority in the country but had weakened their power by splitting themselves into four political parties.

He also sought to temper expectations of his fledgling administration, saying he himself needed five years to prove his mettle when he was first made premier in 1981.

A recent survey showed falling approval ratings for Tun Dr Mahathir and his ruling coalition, particularly among Malay voters, largely due to unfulfilled election promises.

