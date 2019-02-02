Mahathir unfazed by Najib's popularity on social media

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is unperturbed by the sudden popularity of his predecessor Najib Razak on social media.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman, said that Najib was not a threat to the coalition and the government had allowed him to continue to give speeches.

"He seems like gaining popularity on social media because he provides a lot of stories," Dr Mahathir told reporters at the Perdana Leadership Foundation on Friday (Feb 1).

He also dismissed Najib's attacks on the government, especially on the continued decline of the ringgit.

"The ringgit did not fall, the real problem is the US dollar has strengthened."

"We are trying to further strengthen it (the ringgit) and this should not be used as an accurate measure to determine the country's economic performance."

"Why didn't he do all the things he asked us (the government) to do when he was in power?"

"If he had done all those things he told us to do, he would still become the prime minister," said Dr Mahathir.

In his Facebook post, Najib has expressed concern over the continued decline in the ringgit despite oil prices strengthening.

Najib said this bucked previous trends in which the local currency would move in tandem with global oil prices.