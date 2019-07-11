Mahathir turns 94, says only wish is for Malaysia's recovery

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 yesterday and said he has only one birthday wish - to see Malaysia on the road to recovery.

"Thank you for all the birthday greetings I received today," the world's oldest prime minister said.

"My birthday wish is very simple - that I can finish my work setting Malaysia on the road of recovery," he wrote on his Facebook page. "It is a privilege and honour to serve this country."

Tun Dr Mahathir's colleagues in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition released an endearing video wishing him a happy birthday and thanking him for his guidance.

"I want to wish a happy 94th birthday to my father. May you have a long life, healthy body, sharp mind and continue to lead the country that the people dream of seeing," his son, Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, said in the 4min 40sec video.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said: "Happy birthday to you, sir. Hope you are always healthy to lead the country.

"We hope that the people's hope to see a developed, prosperous Malaysia will be achieved under your leadership."

On Twitter, three hashtags celebrated the prolific nonagenarian - #TunM94, Happy 94th and Prime Minister - as well-wishers sent their greetings to him.



Among them was Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"A very happy 94th birthday to Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad today!" Mr Lee said in a Facebook posting yesterday.

"Look forward to welcoming him and Tun Siti Hasmah at our National Day Parade next month. My best wishes to him on his birthday," Mr Lee added.

Well-wisher Lutfiyah Lidwina Leslie left a comment saying: "Happy Birthday Dr Mahathir semoga Allah panjangkan umur Tun (May Allah give you a long life)."

Another well-wisher Hafid Saed wrote: "Salam ulang tahun ke-94. Semoga Allah membantu Tun membaiki negara. (Happy 94th birthday. May Allah help Tun improve the country)."

Dr Mahathir, who is the country's seventh prime minister, was born on July 10, 1925, in Kampung Seberang Perak, Alor Setar, Kedah. He is the youngest of nine siblings.

He first became prime minister in 1981 at the age of 56 and was the country's fourth prime minister then. He stepped down from the post in 2003 after being in office for 22 years.

Fifteen years later, after leading PH to victory in the general election in May last year, he became the oldest elected prime minister in the world.

