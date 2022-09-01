Mahathir tests positive for Covid-19, placed under observation

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malay-sian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team, it added.

Tun Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan 8 this year and was readmitted to hospital later that month for treatment. He was discharged in February.

He revealed in March that he thought he was not going to make it. "To me, it is a miracle. I didn't expect to live, I expected that I would die because I am old and also suffering from serious diseases affecting... my heart.

"When the heart is weak, it affects the lungs and when the lungs are weak, this affects the kidney and so on.

"But somehow, the doctors turned me around and eventually I was discharged and am quite well - not 100 per cent, but enough for me to continue with the little work that I have to do," he said during an appreciation ceremony for the medical experts and staff who had treated him.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who held the top post for 24 years, is still an active MP.

Having served two stints as premier, Dr Mahathir had said in the past that he was not interested in becoming prime minister for a third time.

He has had several coronary bypass operations, suffered three heart attacks and had a pacemaker implanted.

Earlier this year, he told reporters he would not contest again due to poor health and age.

"These people get very upset if I say I'm not contesting," he said, referring to his party.

"So if I'm healthy enough - if they still want me - I cannot deny them, even if it kills me."

On Aug 4, he announced at a news conference the formation of a new coalition comprising Malay-based parties, non-governmental organisations, academics and professionals.

The Gerakan Tanah Air coalition includes his party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia.