Mahathir takes wife on date around KL

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad took the weekend off for a date with his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, around Kuala Lumpur, Bernama news agency reported.

Photos uploaded on social media showed Tun Dr Mahathir, 94, driving a Proton car to the federal capital with his 93-year-old wife.

"Once in a while, (I) take Hasmah dating in KL," Dr Mahathir said in an Instagram post yesterday on his account, @chedetofficial.

The couple stopped to have a bite at a cafe believed to be in the Jalan Bukit Bintang tourist area, Bernama reported.

The post, which contains three photographs and one video, has received more than 55,000 likes and 2,000 comments from netizens.

It also drew the attention of singer Siti Nurhaliza who commented with five love symbols.

Netizens were generally impressed by the strong message of the love expressed by Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah for each other, and prayed for the couple's prosperity and health.

Among them, @azurashafawi prayed that "Moga Allah SWT sentiasa memelihara, melindungi dan merahmati Tun berdua", or "May Allah always give his protection and blessings to Tun and his wife".

"Bravooo, our PM can still drive... May the PM and wife Tun Siti Hasmah... Enjoy happiness and always be healthy... We join your happiness Tun... Our PM," said @miy.cjom.



Photos posted on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s social media accounts yesterday show him and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, out on a date in Kuala Lumpur.



Another Instagram user, @qiellaaa, wrote: "Best relationship goals. Growing old goals."

"So sweet," said @Maradiana, while @rigneshgopal wrote: "Nice (and) a good example of how to take care of a wife."