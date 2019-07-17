Mahathir says gay sex video a political scheme to prevent someone from succeeding

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali is a political scheme that was definitely intended to prevent somebody from succeeding in politics, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He was asked to comment on the arrest of nine people by the police in the past few days over the distribution of the viral sex video.

"I think you know the whole thing is about politics.

"It is not about exposing somebody's wrongdoings. It is about politics, in order to prevent somebody from being able to succeed in politics.

"It is a political scheme that definitely intended to prevent somebody from succeeding," he said.

Dr Mahathir also said that Mr Azmin need not go on leave pending the outcome of the investigations on the video.

"He can carry on - you are not guilty until proven (otherwise)," he said on Wednesday (July 17).

On Tuesday, Primary Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said that those accused in the sex video should go on leave.

The police have so far remanded nine people, including Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is the Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) state chief and political secretary of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir also said one could only rule a country if one had enough grit to withstand the nasty things said about one.

He said knowledge and wisdom alone were not enough to rule a country.

"Grit. You have to be able to withstand all the nasty things said about you, especially through the press," he said.