Mahathir responds to financier's accusations

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has responded to comments by financier Low Taek Jho that the government was "putting words into the mouth" of the US in the seizure of superyacht Equanimity.

Mr Low, also known as Jho Low, said in a statement yesterday that Malaysia made "mis-statements" by saying the US was involved in the seizure of the yacht from Indonesia.

"The truth is this: The US filed unproven allegations in a civil forfeiture complaint more than a year ago - then halted the proceedings before any party had any meaningful chance to respond," said a spokesman for Mr Low in a statement released through his lawyers.

"The allegations have ricocheted around the world for more than a year, repeated thousands of times.

"It is clear that the Malaysian government is lying and putting words into the US' mouth. These repeated mis-statements by Malaysia are embarrassing the US, which has stressed it has no involvement in the illegal seizure of the vessel and will update the US court on Aug 17."

Tun Dr Mahathir, asked for a response, answered with his trademark sarcasm. "I am very proud that I can put words in the mouth of the US government. I must be greater than (US President Donald) Trump."

He told reporters: "You can ask the US authorities whether I put words into their mouths, whether I typed out the words and shoved it down their throat."

Mr Low's spokesman said Dr Mahathir showed proper legal process has no place under his leadership.

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir said Equanimity would be sold as soon as possible to the highest bidder to recover stolen money used to buy it. He said the US assured Malaysia the yacht belongs to Mr Low, bought with stolen funds from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Malaysian officials have said they followed legal procedures to bring the vessel to Port Klang, and Mr Low could return to Malaysia to show them where he got the funds to buy the US$250 million (S$343 million) yacht.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK