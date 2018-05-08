Mahathir not in charge of opposition, Najib warns

As campaigning for Malaysia's 14th General Election enters its final day, Prime Minister Najib Razak warned Malaysians in a TV interview that former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was not in charge of the opposition that he now leads.

Rather, Tun Dr Mahathir was being used by the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) to gain Malay votes for its own agenda, he said.

"If they are so confident about Malay votes, why not do their mega rallies in Malay areas?" he said of the DAP, the opposition party set to have the most seats.

Datuk Seri Najib returned from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur yesterday on AirAsia's Barisan Nasional-themed jet. The carrier's chief also declared his backing for BN.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir made a final push to secure Langkawi, which he had developed into a tourist hub.

He and Mr Najib will make their final speeches to 15 million eligible voters this evening ahead of polling tomorrow.

