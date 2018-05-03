Mahathir issues challenge on fake news probe: Charge me in court

PEKAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has challenged the Malaysian authorities to charge him for allegedly disseminating fake news.

"They can charge me in court. I have no fake news. Only truth," he said.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

The Pakatan Harapan chairman was commenting on the police investigation on him for allegedly spreading fake news when he claimed that his plane had been sabotaged.

Dr Mahathir made a brief stop at Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak's home constituency here on Thursday morning (May 3) to campaign for Pakatan candidates here.

It was reported that the investigation came about after a police report was lodged against Dr Mahathir over his sabotage claims.

The police report was lodged by the Umno Grassroots Movement, whose chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar claimed that Dr Mahathir's allegations had caused anxiety among Malaysians over public safety levels.

Dr Mahathir had claimed on April 27 that the plane he had boarded for a flight to Langkawi was sabotaged.

He said that just before takeoff, the pilot announced that the plane had been damaged and immediate repairs could not be made.

Related Story KL police launch probe into Mahathir under fake news law for claiming his jet was sabotaged

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) launched an immediate investigation and found no indication of sabotage.

The CAAM said it found that there was air leakage from the left nose wheel, which was a minor and routine technical fault.