Mahathir forms new 'Malay movement' for next election

PUTRAJAYA • Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has formed a new "Malay movement", led by four small political parties, to contest 120 seats in the next general election.

The Gerakan Tanah Air (Homeland Movement) would field candidates in Malay-majority seats in Peninsular Malaysia, said Tun Dr Mahathir, its chairman, at a press conference yesterday.

The group comprises Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by Dr Mahathir, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) led by former deputy minister Ibrahim Ali, and two Muslim parties - Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia and the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party.

Dr Mahathir, 97, said there are also non-governmental organisations, academicians and individuals in the new movement.

Only Pejuang has Members of Parliament in the new group's ranks, with four federal seats, including the Langkawi ward held by Dr Mahathir himself.

Malaysia's Parliament has 222 seats. The next general election must be held by September next year, but there is speculation that it could be held in the next few months.

On Gerakan Tanah Air taking part in the polls, Dr Mahathir said: "We will focus on the peninsula first. Although we do have a small movement in Sabah, there are no plans to contest there yet."

He said there was not yet a candidate proposed by the movement for the post of prime minister.

The former premier added that the movement stood a strong chance of winning multi-cornered contests in the upcoming polls.

"Most Malays oppose corruption so we have a good chance because the people will want change," he said, in reference to seats controlled by Malay parties Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Umno and Bersatu now share federal power in an uneasy alliance led by the third prime minister after the 2018 general election.

Dr Mahathir said his new group would not collaborate with the "court cluster" parties, in a reference to Umno leaders such as its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak who are facing corruption charges.

He also said the four parties in his new movement are free from any record of corruption. He also said Gerakan Tanah Air would ensure that the rights of the Malays are taken care of.

Putra, which was making its electoral debut in the Melaka state polls last November, saw all its five candidates losing their deposits. Pejuang sat out the Melaka election. And in the Johor state election in March, Pejuang's 42 candidates all lost their deposits, while Putra did not contest the election.

