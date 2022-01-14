Mahathir discharged from hospital after op

Malaysia's longest-serving former premier Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday after a successful elective medical procedure.

This was the second time in less than a month that the 96-year-old Tun Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart ailments, was admitted to the institute.

"He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," IJN said in a statement after Dr Mahathir was discharged at 3.45pm, but did not elaborate on details of the procedure.

The former premier was admitted for the elective procedure last Friday.

This came after he checked into the institute on Dec 16 last year to undergo "several investigations", but what triggered them was not revealed.

He was discharged from IJN, where he regularly seeks treatment, after a week on Dec 23.

Dr Mahathir has had three heart attacks previously - one in 1989 and another two in 2006. He has also undergone a quadruple bypass.

Malaysia's oldest lawmaker had served nearly 24 years as premier over two separate terms, leading the Barisan Nasional for a record 22 years, and then toppling the long-ruling coalition in 2018 as chief of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact.

The historic win saw Dr Mahathir, then 92, become the world's oldest prime minister at the time. But he resigned midway through his term in February 2020, after defections caused the PH administration to collapse.

He is still active in politics, and now leads the fledgling opposition Parti Pejuang Tanah Air party after parting ways with PH.

The MP for the Langkawi constituency in Kedah is expected to lead Pejuang onto a crowded electoral battlefield in the next general election, due in 18 months but widely expected to be held some time this year.